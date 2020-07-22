NFL Players Association: No Preseason, Training Camp Rosters Reduced To 80 Players
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () In a call with players on Tuesday evening, the NFLPA has confirmed a number of changes to training camp and the leadup to the 2020 regular season that the union has been negotiating with the NFL, as the two sides continue to construct a feasible foundation to operate amid the pandemic.
Punjab sports coaches to provide online training to the players amid the COVID-19 crisis. Director of Sports Department of Punjab, Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda directed coaches to ensure smooth online..