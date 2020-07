Tibetan national rides cycle for 800 km in US, raises awareness about oppression by China in Tibet



A 40-year-old man of Tibetan heritage took over an 800 km long journey on two wheels - all to raise awareness about the oppressive conditions in Tibet under the Chinese Communist Party. Lobsang Jinpa,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 1 day ago

Second stimulus relief talks may start soon



Right now there is a push for Congress to work on passing another Stimulus Relief Bill to help Americans. House speaker Nancy Pelosi says he's willing to skip the August recess and stay in Washington.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:56 Published 5 days ago