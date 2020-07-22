CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Police: 14 hospitalized after drive-by shoot-out at Chicago funeral, 1 ‘person of interest’ in custody https://t.co/FEalUcFuEC 2 hours ago Are you ready? @chicagosmayor https://t.co/bKrcyHvqOC Please, this is getting out of hand. Stop being stubborn. 2 hours ago Simon Shaykhet WXYZ BREAKING: 4 teens are now hospitalized after a drive by shooting at a birthday party on the Eastside of Detroit. Po… https://t.co/ygqr91Br4H 2 days ago Delaware Online The victim of Saturday's shooting on Court Drive near Elsmere was hospitalized and is in "critical condition," acco… https://t.co/JCbJ1r3IaV 3 days ago Job Coach Dojo RT @KPIXtv: A man was hospitalized Friday night after a drive-by shooting in Morgan Hill, police said Saturday. https://t.co/xqv5XvBp5H 3 days ago KPIX 5 A man was hospitalized Friday night after a drive-by shooting in Morgan Hill, police said Saturday. https://t.co/xqv5XvBp5H 3 days ago 🆇 RT @bdimcheff: pretty weird that the cops let a car just drive around by itself and start smashing people https://t.co/laN6UebAnN 4 days ago