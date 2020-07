You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Customers, Employees Boycott Cambridge Whole Foods Over BLM Mask Ban



For more than two weeks, employees have walked off the job after being reprimanded for wearing their Black Lives Matter face masks on the job. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:00 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Workers sue Whole Foods over right to wear BLM masks Lawsuit claims Amazon-owned grocery chain discriminated against employees who supported the BLM movement.

CBS News 1 day ago



Amazon-owned firm in Black Lives Matter legal claim Whole Foods supermarket accused of discriminating against black staff over BLM face masks.

BBC News 4 hours ago





Tweets about this