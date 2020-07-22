Twitter Removes Thousands Of QAnon Accounts, Promises Sweeping Ban On The Conspiracy
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Twitter has removed more than 7,000 accounts associated with QAnon as part of a broad-based crackdown on the pro-Trump conspiracy theory. Twitter says QAnon postings have lead to real-world harm.
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
