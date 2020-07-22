Global  
 

US orders China to close Houston consulate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The U.S. ordered China to close its Houston consulate in what a Chinese official called an outrageous and unjustified move. Media reports in Houston said that authorities had responded to reports of a fire at the Chinese Consulate late Tuesday. (July 22)
 
U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate [Video]

U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate

China said on Wednesday the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, a move that Beijing said it strongly condemns, threatening retaliation. Firetrucks were seen outside and U.S. media reported documents were being burned in the courtyard.

China says US told it to shut its Houston consulate

 BEIJING: China said on Wednesday that the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, a move that Beijing said it...
China vows retaliation after claims U.S. ordered its Houston consulate closed within 72 hours

 Washington has not confirmed that it ordered China's Texas consulate to be closed.
USATODAY.com

