|
US orders China to close Houston consulate
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The U.S. ordered China to close its Houston consulate in what a Chinese official called an outrageous and unjustified move. Media reports in Houston said that authorities had responded to reports of a fire at the Chinese Consulate late Tuesday. (July 22)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Houston Largest city in Texas
U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
China says US told it to shut its Houston consulateBEIJING: China said on Wednesday that the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, a move that Beijing said it...
WorldNews
China vows retaliation after claims U.S. ordered its Houston consulate closed within 72 hoursWashington has not confirmed that it ordered China's Texas consulate to be closed.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this