A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula and triggered a tsunami warning

Wednesday, 22 July 2020
A powerful 7.8 earthquake prompted a tsunami warning in Alaska and caused residents to flee to higher ground.
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
 A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Aleutian Islands area off the Alaskan peninsula late Tuesday night, prompting a tsunami warning for cities and towns within 200 miles of the epicenter.

Alaska Peninsula peninsula extending about 800 km (497 mi) to the southwest from the mainland of Alaska and ending in the Aleutian Islands

 An earthquake of the Alaska Peninsula triggered a tsunami warning for much of the coastal region of the state that was later called off.
 
USATODAY.com

 A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground.
 
USATODAY.com

Parts of Alaska Briefly Under Tsunami Warning After Powerful Quake Hits

 The magnitude-7.8 earthquake was centered offshore, south of the Alaska Peninsula. There were no immediate reports of damage.
NYTimes.com

Powerful 7.8 earthquake hits Alaska seas

 ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued. According to the U.S. Geological...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •CTV NewsUSATODAY.com

