In change of tone, President Trump says pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () In a dramatic shift in tone, President Trump now says the coronavirus pandemic is likely to get worse before it gets better. He is encouraging Americans to wear masks and says he's open to more funding for testing. Ben Tracy reports on the president's first COVID-19 briefing in months.
More economic help could soon be on the way for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but the questions of when it will come and how much will be provided continue as President Donald Trump..