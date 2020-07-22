Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In change of tone, President Trump says pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

CBS News Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
In a dramatic shift in tone, President Trump now says the coronavirus pandemic is likely to get worse before it gets better. He is encouraging Americans to wear masks and says he's open to more funding for testing. Ben Tracy reports on the president's first COVID-19 briefing in months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump Says Pandemic Will

President Trump Says Pandemic Will "Probably" Get Worse Before It Gets Better 02:02

 Laura Podesta reports during a White House briefing, Trump said wearing a mask will have an impact.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better [Video]

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

"It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better," Trump said at his first briefing on the virus in three months.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:35Published
Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves [Video]

Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves

Donald Trump has conceded the coronavirus situation in the US will get worse before it gets better.The US president made his remarks as he made a return to White House coronavirus briefings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Congress Discussing Coronavirus Stimulus Package As Trump Resumes Briefings [Video]

Congress Discussing Coronavirus Stimulus Package As Trump Resumes Briefings

More economic help could soon be on the way for Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but the questions of when it will come and how much will be provided continue as President Donald Trump..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump says pandemic will "get worse before it gets better"

 President Trump is changing his tone and strategy about the coronavirus. He is now acknowledging that the virus is spreading and urging Americans to wear face...
CBS News

Trump says coronavirus will ‘get worse before it gets better’

 President resumes regular briefings with a marked change in tone as cases rise in some states
FT.com

Trump Warns Coronavirus Crisis Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better

 Returning to the White House briefing room, President Trump took a more serious tone in talking about the coronavirus pandemic. He urged people to wear masks and...
NPR


Tweets about this

phxlifestyles

FactsAreStubbornThings RT @saraecook: A real change in tone for President Trump here on coronavirus: "It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets b… 4 minutes ago

SMcK17

Shawn McKenzie 🇺🇸 Trump says pandemic will likely get worse https://t.co/JCQ5SijTjJ - @CBSNLive 22 minutes ago