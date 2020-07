Congress weighs kicking bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney from Capitol Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The House will vote on whether to remove a bust of Roger B. Taney, the author of an 1857 decision that declared African Americans couldn't be citizens.

