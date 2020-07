Brazil will start testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine



Brazil will begin advanced clinical testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against COVID-19, issuing the first doses to around 900 volunteers on Tuesday (July 21). The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:16 Published 19 hours ago

Coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising results'



The government has made a deal with AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to secure access to 100 million doses of the vaccine. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:17 Published 2 days ago