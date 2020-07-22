Global  
 

Another Fort Hood soldier has been found dead. It's at least the fourth death this year.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, is one of at least four Fort Hood soldiers whose bodies were found near the post this year.
 
Vanessa Guillén: family feels sidelined in inquiry into soldier's killing, sister says

 Mayra Guillén has said she believes the US army is “following their own agenda” as it investigates the circumstances that led to the death of her sister,..
Vanessa Guillen's killing at Fort Hood leaves family grieving, grasping for clues

 The Army's account of how Guillen died remains riddled with holes that investigators refuse to clarify, her family's lawyer says.
Third Fort Hood soldier found dead near Texas Army base within past month

 Another soldier has been found dead near Fort Hood, the third body of a soldier to be discovered near the U.S. Army base in Texas within the past month.
Civilian searcher says Army overlooked evidence after Vanessa Guillen's death

 Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old soldier, disappeared from Fort Hood in Texas on April 22, sparking a search and international attention.  
Woman pleads not guilty to charges in Texas soldier’s death

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 22-year-old woman accused of helping hide the body of a slain Texas soldier pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges related to the crime....
