You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. pays Pfizer, BioNTech $2 bln for vaccines



The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer's and German biotech firm BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 22 minutes ago Brazil will start testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine



Brazil will begin advanced clinical testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against COVID-19, issuing the first doses to around 900 volunteers on Tuesday (July 21). The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:16 Published 21 hours ago Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shows promise



German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Monday reported additional data from their experimental COVID-19 vaccine that showed it was safe and induced an immune response in patients. Fred.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this