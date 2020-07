You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CDC: COVID-19 infections likely higher than predicted



A new report from the CDC reveals that the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the first months of the pandemic could be 10 times higher than previously predicted. The report comes after.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 1 hour ago Brazil will start testing Chinese COVID-19 vaccine



Brazil will begin advanced clinical testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against COVID-19, issuing the first doses to around 900 volunteers on Tuesday (July 21). The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:16 Published 22 hours ago COVID update: India's recovery rate set to cross 6 lakh mark despite rising cases



Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu continue to lead the coronavirus caseload of the country. The western state on July 15 reported a spike of 7,975 new infections, taking the total viral load to 2,75,640... Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus Infections Far Higher Than Confirmed But Most Americans Still Not Exposed Data from the CDC estimates that roughly 10 times the amount of people have the virus than have been documented. The number is still far below what experts say...

NPR 14 hours ago





