Federal officers in Portland may have been permanently blinded by lasers, officials say
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () At least three federal officers in Portland may not recover their vision after demonstrators, who have shown up in the thousands for more than 50 consecutive nights, shined lasers in their eyes and threw fireworks at a federal courthouse, officials said Tuesday.
