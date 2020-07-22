Global  
 

Federal officers in Portland may have been permanently blinded by lasers, officials say

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
At least three federal officers in Portland may not recover their vision after demonstrators, who have shown up in the thousands for more than 50 consecutive nights, shined lasers in their eyes and threw fireworks at a federal courthouse, officials said Tuesday.
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Federal Officers And Protesters Clash Overnight In Portland

Federal Officers And Protesters Clash Overnight In Portland 01:53

 Federal officers sent tear gas and rubber bullets into a crowd of protesters outside of a federal courthouse in Portland.

