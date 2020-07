Local Officials Says Unidentified Federal Agents Detained Portland Protesters Without Probable Cause



CBS4's Danya Bacchus reports the Trump administration is planning to send more federal agents to other cities across the U.S. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:04 Published 20 hours ago

White House Chief of Staff suggests federal agents could come to Milwaukee



The White House Chief of Staff has suggested federal officials could come to Milwaukee to combat civil unrest. Common Council President Cavalier Johnson says that's unnecessary. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:58 Published 1 day ago