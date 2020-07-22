|
Civil rights icon Charles Evers, brother of Medgar Evers, dies at the age of 97
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Charles Evers, brother of civil rights icon Medgar Evers, has died at the age of 97. He was surrounded by family at his Rankin County home.
Charles Evers American mayor
Charles Evers: The civil rights activist's life and career in picturesCharles Evers, brother to fellow civil rights icon Medgar Evers, has died at age 97.
USATODAY.com
Medgar Evers African-American civil rights activist
Rankin County, Mississippi U.S. county in Mississippi
