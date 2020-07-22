Global  
 

Civil rights icon Charles Evers, brother of Medgar Evers, dies at the age of 97

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Charles Evers, brother of civil rights icon Medgar Evers, has died at the age of 97. He was surrounded by family at his Rankin County home.
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Maryland Lawmakers, Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

Maryland Lawmakers, Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis 01:36

 Tributes from Maryland lawmakers and leaders continue to pour in for civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who died Friday at the age of 80.

Charles Evers Charles Evers American mayor

Charles Evers: The civil rights activist's life and career in pictures

 Charles Evers, brother to fellow civil rights icon Medgar Evers, has died at age 97.
 
Medgar Evers Medgar Evers African-American civil rights activist


Rankin County, Mississippi Rankin County, Mississippi U.S. county in Mississippi

Local artists create mural featuring Civil Rights Icon John Lewis [Video]

Local artists create mural featuring Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

As the nation continues to mourn the loss of Civil Rights Icon John Lewis, local Bay St. Louis artists are honoring his contribution to the Civil Rights movement with a mural.

Credit: WXXVPublished
WEB EXTRA: House Moment Of Silence For Rep. John Lewis [Video]

WEB EXTRA: House Moment Of Silence For Rep. John Lewis

Members of the House of Representatives held a moment of silence for Congressman John Lewis on Monday. The civil rights icon died Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Rep. Lewis was the conscience..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:03Published
Representative John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, De*d at 80 [Video]

Representative John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, De*d at 80

The Georgia congressman died less than seven months after announcing he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published

