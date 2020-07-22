FBI: Suspect In N.J. Judge Family Ambush Now Officially Connected To Killing Of California Attorney
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () An FBI Newark spokesperson confirmed the bureau is now engaged with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office, and have evidence linking Marc Angelucci's murder to Roy Den Hollander.
The FBI confirms the suspect accused of opening fire at the home of a federal judge in New Jersey, killing her son and wounding her husband, is also linked to the murder of an attorney in California; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Federal investigators have unspecified evidence linking the killing of a men's rights lawyer in California to the suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle Times