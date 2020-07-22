Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bill Gates on the U.S. handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine misinformation

CBS News Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation focuses on public health and has committed more than $350 million for the development of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against the coronavirus. Bill Gates joined "CBS Evening News" with more on the U.S.' pandemic response and the progress of finding a vaccine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi, IBM CEO talk Atmanirbhar campaign, investments in India [Video]

Watch: PM Modi, IBM CEO talk Atmanirbhar campaign, investments in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with Arvind Krishna, the Chief Executive Officer of IBM, the tech giant. The two discussed various issues such as data security, healthcare, and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened

From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this