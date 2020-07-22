Pfizer Gets $1.95 Billion to Produce Coronavirus Vaccine by Year’s End

Pfizer and BioNTech announced a $1.95 billion deal with the United States for pre-purchase of 100 million doses of an experimental vaccine candidate.

Feds Sign Contract With Pfizer For COVID-19 Vaccine In Development



UCLA Study: Antibodies From Mild COVID-19 Infections Could Disappear Within About A Year



