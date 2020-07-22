Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer Gets $1.95 Billion to Produce Coronavirus Vaccine by Year’s End

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Two pharmaceutical companies announced a nearly $2 billion contract for 600 million doses of a vaccine, with the first 100 million promised before the end of the year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Pfizer Offers Update On COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer Offers Update On COVID-19 Vaccine 01:49

 The Trump administration will pay nearly $2 billion to Pfizer for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it's developing with another company. In Connecticut on Wednesday, the pharmaceutical company gave an update on how soon that could happen; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation

US cuts $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer for 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

 Pfizer and BioNTech announced a $1.95 billion deal with the United States for pre-purchase of 100 million doses of an experimental vaccine candidate.
USATODAY.com
Pfizer Hopes For October Vaccine Approval [Video]

Pfizer Hopes For October Vaccine Approval

Pfizer Hopes For October Vaccine Approval

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
U.S. pays Pfizer, BioNTech $2 bln for vaccines [Video]

U.S. pays Pfizer, BioNTech $2 bln for vaccines

The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer's and German biotech firm BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies said on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

Related videos from verified sources

Feds Sign Contract With Pfizer For COVID-19 Vaccine In Development [Video]

Feds Sign Contract With Pfizer For COVID-19 Vaccine In Development

The U.S. has taken a big step toward a potential coronavirus vaccine, signing a contract with Pfizer for $1.9 billion for the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine now in development.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:53Published
UCLA Study: Antibodies From Mild COVID-19 Infections Could Disappear Within About A Year [Video]

UCLA Study: Antibodies From Mild COVID-19 Infections Could Disappear Within About A Year

Antibodies from a mild case of COVID-19 appear to fall dramatically in the first three months after infection, and could disappear within about a year, according to a small study by UCLA researchers...

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:52Published
Might have COVID-19 vaccine by end of this year or early next year: AIIMS [Video]

Might have COVID-19 vaccine by end of this year or early next year: AIIMS

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 20, the Head of Centre for Community Medicine Department in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Sanjay K Rai spoke on vaccine..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Feds agree to buy 100 M doses of potential Pfizer vaccine

 The U.S. will pay nearly $2 billion for 100 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Shares of...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsyArs TechnicaUSATODAY.comBusiness InsiderNPR

Pfizer to get $2B for coronavirus vaccine under 'Operation Warp Speed'

 The U.S. government announced on Wednesday it will pay Pfizer $1.95 billion to make and deliver 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine from the BNT162 vaccine...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Japan TodayNewsdayNYTimes.comSeattlePI.comUSATODAY.comNPR

Coronavirus Updates: Two Companies Announce $1.95 Billion Deal To Produce Vaccine Candidate By December

Coronavirus Updates: Two Companies Announce $1.95 Billion Deal To Produce Vaccine Candidate By December Under the agreement with the U.S. government, Pfizer and BioNTech will produce 100 million doses by the end of 2020. [ more › ]
Gothamist Also reported by •Ars TechnicaUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this