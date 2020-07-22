|
Pfizer Gets $1.95 Billion to Produce Coronavirus Vaccine by Year’s End
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Two pharmaceutical companies announced a nearly $2 billion contract for 600 million doses of a vaccine, with the first 100 million promised before the end of the year.
Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation
