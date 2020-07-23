|
AOC Upbraids Republican Ted Yoho After He Denies Vulgarly Insulting Her
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Representative Ted Yoho apologized for the tone of a run-in with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but denied calling her a misogynistic pair of expletives. “Not an apology,” she responded.
