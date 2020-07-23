Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AOC Upbraids Republican Ted Yoho After He Denies Vulgarly Insulting Her

NYTimes.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Representative Ted Yoho apologized for the tone of a run-in with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but denied calling her a misogynistic pair of expletives. “Not an apology,” she responded.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ted Yoho Ted Yoho U.S. Representative from Florida

Ocasio-Cortez Upbraids Republican After He Denies Vulgarly Insulting Her

 Representative Ted Yoho apologized for the tone of a run-in with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but denied calling her a misogynistic pair of..
NYTimes.com

Ocasio-Cortez Embraces a Republican’s Insult

 Representative Ted Yoho reportedly approached Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol, calling her “disgusting” for her policies..
NYTimes.com
Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC [Video]

Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday. According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their conversation. A reporter from The Hill overheard the exchange, and says Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez an '[expletive]-ing [expletive].' Yoho approached Ocasio-Cortez outside the House steps and sparked a conversation about her position on unemployment and crime in New York City.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York

Rep. Yoho apologizes for 'abrupt manner' of talk with Ocasio-Cortez, denies calling her vulgar term

 "It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America but that does mean we should be disrespectful," Yoho said. AOC said Yoho is "refusing..
USATODAY.com

Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Ocasio-Cortez remark

 New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused a Republican colleague on Tuesday of angrily harassing her outside the Capitol over her progressive views in an..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Ocasio-Cortez rejects GOP colleague’s apology in verbal spat

 WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman offered an apology Wednesday for the “abrupt manner” he used in a verbal confrontation with Rep. Alexandria...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Fox News’ Kilmeade Fumbles AOC Slam and Apology for Sharing Fake Tweet

 Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade tried to dunk of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Monday by sharing what he thought was one of her tweets, but it didn’t go well. A...
The Wrap Also reported by •Mediaite

Republican Congressman Ted Yoho issues non-apology to AOC after allegedly calling her a 'f***ing bitch'

 Ms Ocasio-Cortez says the statement was 'not an apology' and that he 'didn't even say my name'
Independent Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tweets about this