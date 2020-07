Oregon lawmaker says Portland protests are ‘not out of control’ Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

On Tuesday in a floor speech, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., said federal agents who were sent to Portlant are “unwelcome, uninvited and unprepared.” 👓 View full article

