Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety Pours $15 Million Into Races in 8 States

NYTimes.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The group, Everytown for Gun Safety, hopes to help Democrats flip three Senate seats, win control of state legislatures and lift Joe Biden to victory in Florida.
 Joe Biden will release a video of a conversation with Barack Obama. Michael Bloomberg’s gun control group is putting $15 million toward races in eight states.
