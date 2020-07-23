On This Day: 23 July 2010

Global  
 

Multi-million selling boyband One Direction formed on the U.K. version of "The X Factor." (July 23)
 
One Direction break social media silence amid reunion talk [Video]

One Direction break social media silence amid reunion talk

British pop band One Direction have broken their silence on social media.

One Direction: 10 years of the band - in pictures

 An anniversary look back at the boy band, from being talent show hopefuls to world pop sensations.
One Direction fans lose their minds, beg for reunion after band's first tweet in two years

 It's been 10 years since the formation of One Direction. Fans want a reunion. But this is what we actually know is in store so far.
One Direction Is Giving Fans An Anniversary Gift [Video]

One Direction Is Giving Fans An Anniversary Gift

One Direction announced they will celebrate their10-year anniversary with new content. In honor of their decade long career, the boy band is launching a brand new anniversary website. The site will be set up as a timeline charting the history of the group. According to CNN, they will also release a celebration video specially made for their fans. The band has sold over 200 million records worldwide and has had more than 21 billion streams.

'You and me got a whole lot of history': 'One Direction' shares Instagram post after 4 years to celebrate #10YearsOf1D

 One Direction had begun with Zayn Malik being a part of the group with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson
10 years of One Direction: Will Harry Styles carry 'Freddie Mercury look' for special event?

 Harry Styles is the lead singer of 'One Direction', who are celebrating a decade of their existence
Liam Payne: I had to grow down when I joined One Direction

 Liam Payne has said he thinks he had to “grow down” when he joined One Direction, as he reflected on the band’s 10-year anniversary.
