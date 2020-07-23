On This Day: 23 July 2010

One Direction Is Giving Fans An Anniversary Gift



One Direction announced they will celebrate their10-year anniversary with new content. In honor of their decade long career, the boy band is launching a brand new anniversary website. The site will be set up as a timeline charting the history of the group. According to CNN, they will also release a celebration video specially made for their fans. The band has sold over 200 million records worldwide and has had more than 21 billion streams.

