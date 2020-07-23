|
Derek Chauvin, ex-Minneapolis officer charged with killing George Floyd, is now facing tax evasion charges
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Derek Chauvin and his wife allegedly underreported their income for years in Minnesota and also didn't file state taxes some years.
