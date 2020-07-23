ShowBiz Minute: Heard, Cordero, Eastwood

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court



Actor Johnny Depp and Actress Amber Heard have arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice as his libel trial against News Group Newspapers continues. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:17 Published on January 1, 1970