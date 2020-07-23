Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ShowBiz Minute: Heard, Cordero, Eastwood

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Amber Heard wrapping up evidence in Johnny Depp libel trial; The late Nick Cordero is to have an album released in his honor; Clint Eastwood sues CBD sellers over use of his name, image. (July 23)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nick Cordero Nick Cordero Canadian actor and singer

Nick Cordero posthumous album 'Live Your Life' will be released on his birthday, Amanda Kloots says

 Nick Cordero, who died following a three-month hospitalization from coronavirus complications, will have a posthumous album released on his birthday.
USATODAY.com
Nick Cordero's wife celebrates the life of late Broadway star [Video]

Nick Cordero's wife celebrates the life of late Broadway star

Nick Cordero's closest friends and family have joined Amanda Kloots, his widow, for a small memorial to celebrate his life.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Brad Pitt to Star in David Leitch's "Bullet Train," Kanye West's Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan & More News [Video]

Brad Pitt to Star in David Leitch's "Bullet Train," Kanye West's Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan & More News

Nick Cordero died Sunday after a grueling battle with the Coronavirus, Kanye West's Yeezy received more than $2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program and Brad Pitt will lead Sony action thriller 'Bullet Train' from David Leitch.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:51Published
Remembering Standout Actor in Broadway Musicals Nick Cordero | THR News [Video]

Remembering Standout Actor in Broadway Musicals Nick Cordero | THR News

Nick Cordero, the charming Tony-nominated actor known for his work in 'Bullets Over Broadway,' 'Waitress' and 'A Bronx Tale the Musical,' died Sunday after a grueling battle with the coronavirus, his wife announced. He was 41.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:48Published

Clint Eastwood Clint Eastwood American actor, composer, filmmaker, and politician


Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Actor Johnny Depp and Actress Amber Heard have arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice as his libel trial against News Group Newspapers continues. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:17Published

Johnny Depp 'tried to suffocate' Amber Heard with pillow during fight, court hears

 Friend of actress tells court she had 'many conversations' about relationship with Hollywood star
Independent

Amber Heard accuses Depp of throwing bottles like ‘grenades’

 LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard alleged in a British court on Wednesday that her ex-husband Johnny Depp threw “30 or so bottles” at her as if they were..
WorldNews

Amber Heard: Johnny Depp threw bottles 'like grenades' at me

 Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp hurled around 30 bottles at her during "three-day hostage situation".
BBC News

EastwoodCo EastwoodCo


Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician


Cannabidiol Cannabidiol Phytocannabinoid discovered in 1940

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp of Throwing Bottles Like ‘Grenades’
TIME Also reported by •SeattlePI.comBelfast TelegraphJust JaredE! OnlineDaily RecordCBC.caIndependent

Amber Heard: Johnny Depp’s nickname for Leonardo DiCaprio was pumpkin-head

 Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of having affairs with stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, who he nicknamed “pumpkin-head”, the actress has said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineDaily RecordCBC.caIndependent

ShowBiz Minute: Depp, 'Tenet,' Minaj

 Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of abuse during relationship; Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" delayed indefinitely by coronavirus; Nicki Minaj announces she's...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

MoniAdel

MoniAdel USA TODAY: ShowBiz Minute: Heard, TIFF, Royals https://t.co/clGUzE8P42 7 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @APEntertainment: SHOWBIZ MINUTE: Amber Heard - TIFF - Prince George https://t.co/wSFDo75Muc 8 hours ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift ShowBiz Minute: Heard, TIFF, Royals https://t.co/mnzpUpmlnL 1 day ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life ShowBiz Minute: Heard, TIFF, Royals https://t.co/nHLhJRgU2q 1 day ago

APEntertainment

AP Entertainment SHOWBIZ MINUTE: Amber Heard - TIFF - Prince George https://t.co/wSFDo75Muc 1 day ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 ShowBiz Minute: Heard, TIFF, Royals https://t.co/81J7SS90dD 1 day ago