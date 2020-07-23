Global  
 

Trump Boasts About Cognitive Test Results Again: 'For Me, It Was Easy' (Video)

The Wrap Thursday, 23 July 2020
Trump Boasts About Cognitive Test Results Again: ‘For Me, It Was Easy’ (Video)President Donald Trump once again boasted about his cognitive test results, this time in an interview with Fox News medical contributor Marc Siegel.

In a segment that aired on the network Wednesday, Trump revealed he had asked “a year ago” to take the test to “shut these people up” — “these people” referring to his detractors.

“If you’re in the office of the presidency, you have to be sharp,” Trump continued, mispronouncing “presidency.”

“It was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult, like a memory question. It’s like you’ll go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah.’ So it’s, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ OK, that’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points,” he said, adding that “it’s actually not that easy, but for me, it was easy.”

*Also Read:* 'Morning Joe' Hosts Shred Trump for Bragging About Acing Cognitive Exam For People With Alzheimer's (Video)

He went on, “I do it because I have, like, a good memory, because I’m cognitively there.”

Trump already spoke about the test at length in a Sunday interview on Fox News, during which anchor Chris Wallace pressed the president on a recent Fox News poll that showed more respondents felt presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had more “mental soundness” than incumbent Republican Trump.

“Well, I’ll tell you what: Let’s take a test,” Trump said. “Let’s take a test right now. Let’s go down. Joe and I will take a test. Let him take the same test that I took.”

*Also Read:* Chris Wallace vs Donald Trump: Fox News Anchor's Toughest Questions (Video)

Wallace persisted, pointing out the test included questions as easy as identifying an elephant in a lineup and solving simple subtraction problems. But Trump, as he has often done when challenged on his claims, did not back down.

“Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t. They get very hard, the last five questions,” he said.

Watch excerpts from his interview below:



Can't stop watching Trump on the cognitive test:

"The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s like you’ll go 'person, woman, man, camera, TV.' So they say could you repeat that? I said, yeah. 'Person, woman, man, camera, TV.' Okay, that's very good." pic.twitter.com/Ggv42oGliu

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2020



