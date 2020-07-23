Triple tropical trouble: Douglas, Gonzalo and Tropical Depression 8 threaten US, Caribbean

Warm Oceans, Calm Breezes Add Up To An Early Hurricane Season



The Atlantic hurricane officially began on Monday, and the very next day, Tropical Storm Cristobal spun up in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasts called for this to be a busy season, and according to Gizmodo Earther, it’s clearly off to a roaring start. Warm ocean waters and low wind make an atmosphere ripe for storms. While the quick start doesn’t guarantee the rapid pace of storms will continue, it’s nevertheless a worrying sign in a world full of stress.

