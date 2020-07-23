Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Triple tropical trouble: Douglas, Gonzalo and Tropical Depression 8 threaten US, Caribbean

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Three storms are threatening havoc: Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific, tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Gonzalo Picks Up Speed And Strength

Tropical Storm Gonzalo Picks Up Speed And Strength 00:32

 Tropical Depression Seven gained power and turned into Tropical Storm Gonzalo on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center reports the storm was about 1,110 miles east of the southern Windward Islands at 5:00 pm. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is sustaining winds of 50 mph and moving to the west at 14 mph....

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Caribbean Caribbean Region to the center-east of America composed of many islands / coastal regions surrounding the Caribbean Sea

Latin American Foto Festival: Culture and coronavirus

 Caribbean and Latin American photography features in the third Annual Latin American Foto Festival.
BBC News

Forecasters monitoring weak tropical systems in Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic

 Forecasters Monday were monitoring a trio of weak tropical systems in the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean.
USATODAY.com
COVID-19 surges in Colombia, doctors fear deaths underreported [Video]

COVID-19 surges in Colombia, doctors fear deaths underreported

Colombia is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths along its Caribbean coast.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published

Gulf of Mexico Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana [Video]

Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

Tropical Storm Cristobal brought heavy rains to the Southeastern United States over the weekend before making landfall in Louisiana late on Sunday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published
Dolphins In The Louisiana Bayou Keep Dying [Video]

Dolphins In The Louisiana Bayou Keep Dying

Barataria Bay is a marshy jewel in the heart of the vast Louisiana bayou. Its unparalleled natural ecosystem was once a hideout for smugglers and malcontents like Jean Lafitte, who ruled the labyrinth of marshlands and estuaries. By the early 20th century, oil and gas had taken over the marshlands, and levees reined in the mighty Mississippi River and redirected it toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Warm Oceans, Calm Breezes Add Up To An Early Hurricane Season [Video]

Warm Oceans, Calm Breezes Add Up To An Early Hurricane Season

The Atlantic hurricane officially began on Monday, and the very next day, Tropical Storm Cristobal spun up in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasts called for this to be a busy season, and according to Gizmodo Earther, it’s clearly off to a roaring start. Warm ocean waters and low wind make an atmosphere ripe for storms. While the quick start doesn’t guarantee the rapid pace of storms will continue, it’s nevertheless a worrying sign in a world full of stress.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the Tropics | July 22 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | July 22 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:22Published
Tropical storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic [Video]

Tropical storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic

This morning Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the Atlantic. Gonzalo is far offshore but it could eventually move to the lower Caribbean sea by this weekend.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published
Tracking the Tropics | July 22 late morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | July 22 late morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Triple tropical trouble: Douglas, Gonzalo and Tropical Depression 8 threaten US, Caribbean

 Three storms are threatening havoc: Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific, tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this