Hiker records harrowing ordeal of being stuck in Joshua Tree desert for 40 hours Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

A hiker stranded in the desert for 40 hours recorded his terrifying experience. Robert Ringo was on a hike in Joshua Tree National Park when he fell and broke his leg. He was in excruciating pain and unable to move. Ringo had only two liters of water, and he didn't have cell phone service or anything to eat. A search and rescue helicopter team eventually found him more than a day and a half later. 👓 View full article

