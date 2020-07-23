Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hiker records harrowing ordeal of being stuck in Joshua Tree desert for 40 hours

CBS News Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
A hiker stranded in the desert for 40 hours recorded his terrifying experience. Robert Ringo was on a hike in Joshua Tree National Park when he fell and broke his leg. He was in excruciating pain and unable to move. Ringo had only two liters of water, and he didn't have cell phone service or anything to eat. A search and rescue helicopter team eventually found him more than a day and a half later.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Hiker Rescued After Breaking Leg In Joshua Tree National Park

Hiker Rescued After Breaking Leg In Joshua Tree National Park 01:02

 Robert Ringo recorded himself and his surroundings while waiting to be rescued. Suzie Suh and Juan Fernandez reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Adorable Desert Squirrel Finds a Cactus Treat [Video]

Adorable Desert Squirrel Finds a Cactus Treat

Occurred on July 14, 2020 / Joshua Tree, California, USA Info from Licensor: "A desert squirrel harvests a cactus fruit in Joshua Tree."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:23Published

Tweets about this