|
[email protected] Snafu: ‘Star Trek’ Panel Temporarily Blocked on YouTube by CBS Copyright Complaint
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Comic-Con at Home got its first amusing snag out of the way early-on during its opening day when the live stream of the “Star Trek” panel — the first big event of the week — was blocked on YouTube… for infringing on “Star Trek” copyrights.
The first part of the stream, a brief chat with “Star Trek: Discovery” executive producers Search Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, went off without a hitch. But then the scene moved on to a panel featuring the “Discovery” cast and when they began to do a script read, accompanied by sound effects and music from the CBS All Access series, users trying to connect to the stream, which was promoted from the official “Star Trek” CBS social media accounts, were met with the following message:
“Video unavailable. This video contains content from CBS CID, who has blocked it on copyright grounds.”
Screenshot from YouTube
Presumably, the “Star Trek” Comic-Con panel was showing enough footage from the show to set off the takedown, but just a reminder, “Star Trek” is owned by CBS.
*Also Read:* 'Star Trek: Lower Decks': Watch the Saddest Captain's Log in Animated Comedy's Opening Scene (Video)
The panel kicked off at 10 a.m. PT, and users who tried to sign on from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. received the “video unavailable” message. By approximately 10:35 a.m., the stream was restored.
The panel — which like most of the Comic-Con at Home streams — was prerecorded. not live, which means the combination of ‘live’ actors and prerecorded sound effects and music was pre-planned.
CBS representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the error from TheWrap. Comic-Con International also did not immediately respond to request for comment.
TheWrap is spending the week with [email protected] — check out all of our ongoing coverage here.
*Related stories from TheWrap:*
As San Diego Comic-Con Goes Virtual, Fans and Industry Veterans Feel a 'Big Void'
San Diego Comic-Con Fans Erect a Shrine For Canceled Event
How the Coronavirus Pandemic Cost Comic-Con 2020 Millions of Dollars
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this