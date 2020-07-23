[email protected] Snafu: ‘Star Trek’ Panel Temporarily Blocked on YouTube by CBS Copyright Complaint Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Comic-Con at Home got its first amusing snag out of the way early-on during its opening day when the live stream of the “Star Trek” panel — the first big event of the week — was blocked on YouTube… for infringing on “Star Trek” copyrights.



The first part of the stream, a brief chat with “Star Trek: Discovery” executive producers Search Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, went off without a hitch. But then the scene moved on to a panel featuring the “Discovery” cast and when they began to do a script read, accompanied by sound effects and music from the CBS All Access series, users trying to connect to the stream, which was promoted from the official “Star Trek” CBS social media accounts, were met with the following message:



“Video unavailable. This video contains content from CBS CID, who has blocked it on copyright grounds.”



Screenshot from YouTube



Presumably, the “Star Trek” Comic-Con panel was showing enough footage from the show to set off the takedown, but just a reminder, “Star Trek” is owned by CBS.



*Also Read:* 'Star Trek: Lower Decks': Watch the Saddest Captain's Log in Animated Comedy's Opening Scene (Video)



The panel kicked off at 10 a.m. PT, and users who tried to sign on from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. received the “video unavailable” message. By approximately 10:35 a.m., the stream was restored.



The panel — which like most of the Comic-Con at Home streams — was prerecorded. not live, which means the combination of ‘live’ actors and prerecorded sound effects and music was pre-planned.



CBS representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the error from TheWrap. Comic-Con International also did not immediately respond to request for comment.



TheWrap is spending the week with



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



As San Diego Comic-Con Goes Virtual, Fans and Industry Veterans Feel a 'Big Void'



San Diego Comic-Con Fans Erect a Shrine For Canceled Event



How the Coronavirus Pandemic Cost Comic-Con 2020 Millions of Dollars Comic-Con at Home got its first amusing snag out of the way early-on during its opening day when the live stream of the “Star Trek” panel — the first big event of the week — was blocked on YouTube… for infringing on “Star Trek” copyrights.The first part of the stream, a brief chat with “Star Trek: Discovery” executive producers Search Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, went off without a hitch. But then the scene moved on to a panel featuring the “Discovery” cast and when they began to do a script read, accompanied by sound effects and music from the CBS All Access series, users trying to connect to the stream, which was promoted from the official “Star Trek” CBS social media accounts, were met with the following message:“Video unavailable. This video contains content from CBS CID, who has blocked it on copyright grounds.”Screenshot from YouTubePresumably, the “Star Trek” Comic-Con panel was showing enough footage from the show to set off the takedown, but just a reminder, “Star Trek” is owned by CBS.*Also Read:* 'Star Trek: Lower Decks': Watch the Saddest Captain's Log in Animated Comedy's Opening Scene (Video)The panel kicked off at 10 a.m. PT, and users who tried to sign on from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. received the “video unavailable” message. By approximately 10:35 a.m., the stream was restored.The panel — which like most of the Comic-Con at Home streams — was prerecorded. not live, which means the combination of ‘live’ actors and prerecorded sound effects and music was pre-planned.CBS representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the error from TheWrap. Comic-Con International also did not immediately respond to request for comment.TheWrap is spending the week with [email protected] — check out all of our ongoing coverage here.*Related stories from TheWrap:*As San Diego Comic-Con Goes Virtual, Fans and Industry Veterans Feel a 'Big Void'San Diego Comic-Con Fans Erect a Shrine For Canceled EventHow the Coronavirus Pandemic Cost Comic-Con 2020 Millions of Dollars 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trending: Star Trek: Lower Deck



The new animated series "Star Trek: Lower Deck" is coming to CBS All Access on August 6th. The unlikely hybrid of Star Trek and animated work place comedy will be a 10 episode season. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:28 Published 1 week ago Star Trek Lower Decks Season 1



Star Trek Lower Decks Season 1 - Official Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, a new half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:16 Published 2 weeks ago Check Out This Real-Looking Mini-Model of the Enterprise Bridge From Star Trek: The Next Generation!



Wow! Is this footage from the set of the new Star Trek movie? Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:07 Published on June 17, 2020

Tweets about this