Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Ted Yoho Over Confrontation: ‘That Is Not Acceptable’

CBS 2 Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
“This issue is not about one incident. It is cultural,” said Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. She called it a culture “of accepting a violence and violent language against women, an entire structure of power that supports that.”
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: AOC Refuses To Accept Florida Rep. Ted Yoho's Apology

AOC Refuses To Accept Florida Rep. Ted Yoho's Apology 01:10

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is responding to Republican Rep. Ted Yoho's comments following a confrontation this week on the Capitol steps.

