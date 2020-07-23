Global  
 

Mysterious 'blue hole' near Florida wows scientists

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The hole is about 425 feet deep and is located some 155 feet below the water's surface, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
 
News video: Scientists to Probe 425 Foot 'Blue Hole' Under the Sea

 CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — An international team will explore the depths of a massive undersea cavern called the Green Banana off the coast of Florida. According to the Charlotte Observer, the year-long expedition will be overseen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The...

