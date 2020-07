U.S.-Canada Asylum Treaty Unconstitutional, Judge Finds, Citing 'Cruel' U.S. Behavior Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

For years, refugees seeking asylum at the official ports of entry on the Canadian border have been turned back. But now a judge rules U.S. treatment of the returned refugees violates human rights. 👓 View full article

