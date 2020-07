You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President Trump Points To Being "Flexible" On Florida GOP Convention



President Donald Trump pointed Tuesday to being “very flexible” when asked if increasing coronavirus cases could affect his desire for a big nominating convention next month in Jacksonville. Katie.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Trump announces Jacksonville part of GOP convention will be canceled over coronavirus concerns President Trump on Thursday announced during a White House press briefing that the Jacksonville part of the GOP convention planned for next month will now be...

FOXNews.com 3 hours ago





Tweets about this