Prince Harry and Meghan Sue Over Photos of Their Son, Archie
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The couple contend that the photos were most likely taken with a drone or telephoto lens while they were in their backyard in the Los Angeles area, which violates California’s so-called paparazzi law.
Harry and Meghan filed a lawsuit contending invasive paparazzi have crossed "a red line" trying to shoot pictures of 14-month-old Archie.
Detecting COVID-19 in wastewater could help officials understand the prevalence of the virus in specific areas.
A Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant died after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month in California.
