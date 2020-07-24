Prince Harry and Meghan Sue Over Photos of Their Son, Archie

Why So Many American Men Are Flat-Out Refusing To Wear Masks



A pair of researchers from California's Stanford and England's Middlesex University have dug deeper into the anti-mask contingent of US society. According to HuffPost, a poll of 2,459 US participants found that men were more likely to opt out of wearing masks. Respondents said they believed wearing masks to be 'shameful,' 'a sign of weakness,' and 'not cool.' Men were also less likely than women to believe they would be seriously affected by the coronavirus.

