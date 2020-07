You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Players take a knee before Merseyside Derby kickoff



Everton and Liverpool players observe a moment's silence to honour the lives affected by coronavirus before taking a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:27 Published on June 21, 2020

Related news from verified sources Yankees & Nationals Players Kneel Together in Solidarity of Black Lives Matter Movement (Video) Every player from the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals took a knee on Thursday night (July 23) ahead of Major League Baseball‘s season opener game...

Just Jared 40 minutes ago





Tweets about this