Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coach wears mask for Spurs scrimmage

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, 71, wears a mask for his team's first scrimmage at the NBA bubble in Florida. (July 23)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gregg Popovich Gregg Popovich American basketball coach and player

NBA coach Popovich issues emotional statement on death of George Floyd [Video]

NBA coach Popovich issues emotional statement on death of George Floyd

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich issues emotional statement about the death of George Floyd, saying the "country is in trouble"

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:47Published

San Antonio Spurs San Antonio Spurs American professional basketball team based in San Antonio, Texas

Spurs pursuit of Hojbjerg puts Winks future in doubt - Sunday's gossip

 Tottenham move for Saints midfielder, new deal for Manchester United forward, plus more.
BBC News
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback [Video]

Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback

Mourinho’s side had to beat the Gunners to stay in the race for Europa League qualification and they moved above their opponents thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute winner.Arsenal had taken an early lead through a superb Alexandre Lacazette strike, but a defensive error allowed Son Heung-min to level the tie less than three minutes later.The result lifts Spurs into eighth place, two points above Arsenal and into a position which would be enough for Europa League qualification if Manchester City are not allowed to compete in next season’s Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Trump 'felt it was wrong' to host Fla. convention

 President Donald Trump says he has scrubbed his planned Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a "flare-up" of the coronavirus...
USATODAY.com

Trump calls off GOP Convention events in Florida

 President Donald Trump says he has called off next month's Republican Convention events in Jacksonville, Florida (July 23)
 
USATODAY.com

NASA and SpaceX target late September for next astronaut launch

 New York (CNN Business)NASA and SpaceX are aiming to follow their historic Crew Dragon test flight in May with SpaceX's first operational astronaut launch in..
WorldNews
Timing 'not right' for convention -Trump [Video]

Timing 'not right' for convention -Trump

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer be holding a large gathering in Florida in August to accept the Republican Party's nomination, after a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

National Basketball Association National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

NBA cries foul and pulls out of Xinjiang project

 The National Basketball Association (NBA) has severed ties to a training center in China’s western Xinjiang region, where Beijing faces growing international..
WorldNews

What was it like for NBA teams to play without fans?

 Teams got their first taste of playing without fans, and while the differences aren't drastic, it will take time for players to get used to the setup.
USATODAY.com

NBA coaches using platform for social justice

 Orlando coach Steve Clifford and Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers discuss the need for societal change. (July 22)
 
USATODAY.com
Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Launch Social Change Fund | THR News [Video]

Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Launch Social Change Fund | THR News

NBA all-stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade have joined forces to support the Black community with their new Social Change Fund. The fund created by the superstar athletes seeks to address issues directly affecting Black people.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:44Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Coach wears mask for Spurs scrimmage

 San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, 71, wears a mask for his team's first scrimmage at the NBA bubble in Florida. (July 23)  
USATODAY.com

Kings assistant coach Roy Rana comfortable in NBA bubble

 NBA players and staff are getting settled into a routine at the league bubble in Orlando after spending a week at the Disneyland facility. For Sacramento Kings...
CBC.ca

NBA restart: Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder discusses challenge rule before resuming 2019-20 season

 Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder discusses challenge rule before resuming 2019-20 NBA season at Walt Disney World Resort.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this