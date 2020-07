You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Proper disposal of toxic hand sanitizer



As the FDA releases more brands of hand sanitizers that could contain toxic chemicals, people are looking into proper disposal. Credit: WKTV Published 3 days ago Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizer Sold In Massachusetts Recalled For Methanol



The Food and Drug Administration said manufacturers are recalling two brands of hand sanitizer, including one product that was sold in Massachusetts. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:28 Published 2 weeks ago FDA Warns Of 5 More Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers



WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this