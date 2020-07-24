Global  
 

Police blocked from arresting observers in Portland protests

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland, Oregon, protests that have sparked confrontations between local officials and President Donald Trump over the limits of federal power. U.S. Judge Michael Simon made his ruling late Thursday, a […]
