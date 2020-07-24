Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Carolina professor who resigned amid controversy over his 'vile' tweets found dead

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
University of North Carolina Wilmington professor Mike Adams drew backlash for tweets the university called "vile". He was recently found dead.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Adams (columnist) Mike Adams (columnist) American writer


North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention [Video]

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention

US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night RepublicanNational Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination. Mr Trump hadalready moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because ofvirus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the plannedgathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health andpolitical risk.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Bowing to the coronavirus threat, President Donald Trump on Thursday scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention..
WorldNews

Trump to visit North Carolina, cite work on COVID-19 vaccine

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a..
WorldNews

Trump 'felt it was wrong' to host Fla. convention

 President Donald Trump says he has scrubbed his planned Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a "flare-up" of the coronavirus...
USATODAY.com

University of North Carolina Wilmington University of North Carolina Wilmington public research university


Tweets about this

MFEnriqueBK

BCF RT @afropresencia: 'The timing is right for reparations': Cities propose reparations amid nationwide unrest https://t.co/CgPzwAbl27 via @us… 6 hours ago

pzgranet

HELLSACOMING 'The timing is right for reparations': Cities propose reparations amid nationwide unrest https://t.co/N4DhkqLjOP vi… https://t.co/tQ8vaNQdyq 13 hours ago

SDUSMP

Sons & Daughters 'The timing is right for reparations': Cities propose reparations amid nationwide unrest https://t.co/U1srPH3d0d via @usatoday 17 hours ago

cave_mann35

Nat Turner 'The timing is right for reparations': Cities propose reparations amid nationwide unrest https://t.co/0gL2NLm595 via @YahooNews 22 hours ago

afropresencia

AfroPresencia.org 'The timing is right for reparations': Cities propose reparations amid nationwide unrest https://t.co/CgPzwAbl27 vi… https://t.co/zXnlTcQBaF 1 day ago

OriginalNunyaB

Nunya Bidness🇺🇸🏖🛫⛴🔥 RT @Black_Action: 'The timing is right for reparations': Cities propose reparations amid nationwide unrest https://t.co/2Tg3Wv0S3z via @usa… 1 day ago

IsbellMission

ISBELL-ON-A-MISSION 'The timing is right for reparations': Cities propose reparations amid nationwide unrest https://t.co/HZsKH0r68r 1 day ago

cmthomas_cm

CMThomas RT @willishl: 'The timing is right for reparations': Cities propose reparations amid nationwide unrest https://t.co/GgjCZEtqy2 via @usatoday 1 day ago