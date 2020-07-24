|
North Carolina professor who resigned amid controversy over his 'vile' tweets found dead
Friday, 24 July 2020
University of North Carolina Wilmington professor Mike Adams drew backlash for tweets the university called "vile". He was recently found dead.
