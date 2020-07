Nova Scotia shooting: Victims' families upset over review of Canada shooting Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Victims' families from Canada's deadliest shooting are disappointed after a review is announced. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ottawa, N.S. announce joint review into mass shooting Ottawa and Nova Scotia have appointed a three-person panel to review the cause and circumstances of a mass shooting that left 22 victims dead in April.

CTV News 1 day ago





Tweets about this