WPMT FOX43 After conversations with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and US Senator Chuck Schumer (NY-D) and Major League Baseba… https://t.co/bXm9cDvdEY 2 days ago Hastings-on-Hudson Governor Andrew M. Cuomo NYS Coronavirus Update:Toronto Blue Jays to Play in Buffalo -- Hospitalizations Fall to Re… https://t.co/y9xwn3hx3B 2 days ago Asha Barbara How cool that 2 of my faves: Toronto Blue Jays and Governor Cuomo have intersected in a good way! 💙 3 days ago John Heiderscheidt Governor Cuomo on Toronto Blue Jays playing in Buffalo - WKBW TV | Buffalo, NY https://t.co/Jj0ZaSLvsM via @GoogleNews 3 days ago Searching for a Better World RT @News_8: JUST IN: After the Canadian government rejected the Blue Jay’s plan to play the 2020 MLB season in Toronto, New York Governor A… 3 days ago CBS Local Sports New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during his press briefing Friday that he had spoken to MLB Commissioner Rob Man… https://t.co/fqOIqfF3dt 3 days ago News & Quotes Governor Cuomo: ‘The Toronto Blue Jays, We Are Still Pursuing To Play In Buffalo’ https://t.co/xz6S82FxFj 3 days ago CBS New York Buffalo Blue Jays? Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state's pursuing letting the Toronto team play in Buffalo. https://t.co/psbGXK4YwK 3 days ago