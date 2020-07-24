Global  
 

Governor Cuomo: ‘The Toronto Blue Jays, We Are Still Pursuing To Play In Buffalo’

CBS 2 Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during his press briefing Friday that he had spoken to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and was hopeful that the state could host the Blue Jays in Buffalo this season.
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Governor Cuomo on Toronto Blue Jays playing in Buffalo

Governor Cuomo on Toronto Blue Jays playing in Buffalo 00:48

 On Friday, Governor Cuomo said "it's not done yet," but New York is still pursuing to have the Blue Jays play in Buffalo.

