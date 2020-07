Stimulus Package Update: White House , Senate GOP Agrees on Provisions of Stimulus Plan Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

The said agreement signals progress in a discussion that previously had both sides not wanting to bend. This is due to the fact that there have been differences in the views of the White House and Republican Senators, and even among the Republicans themselves. The said agreement signals progress in a discussion that previously had both sides not wanting to bend. This is due to the fact that there have been differences in the views of the White House and Republican Senators, and even among the Republicans themselves. 👓 View full article