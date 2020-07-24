Global  
 

Christopher Columbus statues removed in Chicago after 'demonstrations that became unsafe'

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The city's mayor said it was "in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police."
 
 After protests, demonstrations and violent clashes with police, Chicago's Christopher Columbus statues have been removed from Grant Park and Arrigo Park.

