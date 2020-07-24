Global  
 

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Fund-Raising for Trump Draws Scrutiny

Friday, 24 July 2020
Ms. Guilfoyle has raised money from donors and has made inroads with some who have rejected calls from others. Yet Trump supporters inside and outside the campaign say the operation she’s built hasn’t lived up to expectations.
