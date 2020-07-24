Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Released From Prison Again

(Newser) – Michael Cohen is out of prison again. President Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday, a day after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump. Probation authorities said he was...
Michael D. Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, has filed a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of sending him back to prison to stop... Seattle Times Also reported by •Haaretz •NYTimes.com