Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Released From Prison Again

CBS 2 Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes.
 (Newser) – Michael Cohen is out of prison again. President Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday, a day after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump. Probation authorities said he was...

