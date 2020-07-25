|
|
|
Phillies on pregame show of unity to Black Lives Matter
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Phillies CF Andrew McCutchen organized the pregame tribute to the BLM movement before the opening game of 2020 season.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
Alicia Keys to Host Nickelodeon Black Lives Matter Special
Alicia Keys to Host Nickelodeon
Black Lives Matter Special The hour-long show,
'Kids, Race and Unity:
A Nick News Special,' will shine a light on the experiences of Black children
across the U.S...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published
Tweets about this
|