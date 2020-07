Former Miami Heat Superstar Lebron James Donating $100K To Help Ex-Felons In Florida Pay Their Debts So They Can Vote Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James might have taken his basketball skills to the West Coast, but he continues to have an eye on Florida by committing $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to help ensure ex-felons are able to regain the right to vote. 👓 View full article