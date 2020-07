Silence reigned as Astros and Mariners returned to play in empty stadium. But as the bats cracked, some normalcy returned Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

The Astros and Mariners finally returned to life at Minute Maid Park, during the time of the coronavirus pandemic. Silence and emptiness ruled the night. So did power and beauty. 👓 View full article

